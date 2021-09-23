CANNON: I took time last year to step back and listen. I listened to so many, and I’ve grown in any measure now. I’ve always been someone who is kind of an introvert. But even now, I kind of ponder and meditate and pray before I speak. Before, I was trying to be the first one with the answer. I wanted to show people I was smart. I wanted to even prove to my own kids that I have an education and I read two books a week and I do essays. All of that stuff is great. But when you allow your ego to kind of like “show you how smart I am,” it can definitely come off the wrong way.