MORENO: Oh, yeah. That was difficult. And talking about my husband (cardiologist Lenny Gordon, who died in 2010) was difficult in a different way. In so many ways he was a remarkable man. He was loving. I’ve never seen a more devoted grandfather and father and husband. But what happened with us is that he was a controlling person. I have a theory that when some people have relationships, they make a contract with each other that is never spoken or verbalized. In our case, it was I’ll be the little girl and I’ll be charming and I will please you. But you have to be my daddy and take care of me and protect me. That was our agreement. It was never spoken. But that’s what it was. I didn’t realize it until one day I wanted to start growing up and the marriage was not working. It’s so much not a part of who I am. Plus, I was brought up that way. You have to please the man. But I suffered a lot. I remember times when I’d say I was going to go to the grocery store and I’d go somewhere to park the car and cry.