The stabbing occurred just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Brighton neighborhood, police said in a statement.
Khaled Awad, 24, was arrested soon after the incident and faces arraignment Friday. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.
The motive for the stabbing remains unclear and police are still investigating.
The suspect approached the rabbi while he was talking on the phone, sitting on the steps of the school, Rodkin told WCVB-TV.
The suspect demanded the rabbi’s car keys and Noginski ran across the street to a park where he was stabbed, Rodkin said.
As soon as the school became aware of the stabbing, the facility went into lockdown and no children were ever in danger, Rodkin said in the Facebook post.
The Anti-Defamation League of New England in a statement said the stabbing “sent a shockwave of fear and anxiety throughout the community.”
“As this investigation unfolds, we call for full transparency so that the community gets answers as to why a rabbi was stabbed outside of his house of worship,” Robert Trestan, the organization’s regional director, said in the statement.
A vigil in support of Noginski and the school is scheduled for Brighton Common at 10 a.m. Friday.