Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah team up for audio book release

Bloom, the Emmy-winning star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and Pharoah, the former “Saturday Night Live” performer, serve as co-hosts of the audio book release “Kiss & Tell: Stand Up and Stories About Love, Sex, Etc.” The book draws from a special taping last year in Los Angeles, with guest comics including Danielle Perez, the Sklar Brothers and Chinedu Unaka.

“There is nothing more universal than relationships, and it was so much fun spending a night with this amazing group of comedians, talking about the hilarious highs and lows of the romantic journey,” Bloom said in a statement Monday. “Also, this audio book is a public and binding record of Jay agreeing to go on a date with me in 60 years.”