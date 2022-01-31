Maddow’s hiatus will stretch for several weeks starting this Friday, although she will appear on MSNBC’s coverage of major news events, like President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, the person said.
Ali Velshi, her most frequent substitute, and other MSNBC personalities are expected to sub for her.
It could be a glimpse into MSNBC’s future. It has been widely reported that Maddow will step back from hosting her program every night as part of a new contract with the network, although neither she nor the network has publicly commented on that.
It was not immediately clear what her podcast project will be. She has made a popular podcast, “Bag Man,” about disgraced former Vice President Spiro Agnew.