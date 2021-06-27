MASSACHUSETTS

Racial motivation probed in shooting

Authorities are investigating whether a man who killed two people in the Boston suburb of Winthrop targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white-supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting, a prosecutor said Sunday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who identified the shooter as Nathan Allen, 28, said investigators uncovered writings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals.”

Authorities say Allen killed David Green, a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper, and Romana Cooper, an Air Force veteran, after emerging from a stolen truck that he crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon. Officials have described them as innocent bystanders. Allen was fatally shot by police moments later.

The shooter “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive. They were not harmed,” Rollins told reporters Sunday. “They are alive and these two visible people of color are not. We will continue to look and see.”

Rollins did not provide more details about the suspect’s writings or where they were found. She cautioned that the investigation is in its early stages, but said “these families deserve answers and we will find out what happened here.”

Green retired from the state police in 2016 and worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years, said Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason. Green was shot outside his home, Mason said.

— Associated Press

Dispute over Calif. 'Flintstones' house resolved: In a dispute that pitted property rights against government rules, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough, a posh San Francisco suburb, over her colorful, bulbous-shaped house and its elaborate homage to "The Flintstones." The agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain. The multimillion-dollar property, with its 2,730-square-foot house, features Stone Age sculptures inspired by the 1960s cartoon, along with aliens and other oddities. The town called the towering dinosaurs and life-size sculptures on the property "a highly visible eyesore" and sued Fang, alleging that she violated local codes when she put dinosaur sculptures in the backyard and made other landscaping changes that caused local officials to declare it a public nuisance.

— Associated Press