Sophomore Jamil Charles says students don’t feel safe. He says school leaders are brushing the problem away and sending emails to placate the students.

University spokesman Jason Rhodes says the school can’t comment because the investigation is ongoing but says the university is bolstering security.

Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD