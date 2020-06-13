The video, posted on social media sites earlier this week, shows the man pointing to a group of black students playing basketball outside of a campus dormitory as he and a voice behind the camera repeatedly use the n-word.

"We got them trying to be civilized a little bit; teaching them how to play basketball," the man says. "And if they act up, we might have to euthanize these n-----s, just like the cop did that one."

Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes, prompting worldwide protests against systemic racism and police violence. The man in the Kingsville video does not directly reference Floyd, who attended Texas A&M University at Kingsville from 1995 to 1997.

The university did not identify the person in the video nor the one who filmed it but said neither is enrolled as a student at the university. Students say a Twitter account and a Snapchat account where the video was posted have been deleted.

“We are aware that a video was filmed on our campus and has been shared on social media that features racist language and vile sentiments that are in stark contrast to our core values,” the university statement reads. “The University is taking appropriate action to inform the individuals that their conduct is not consistent with the values and expectations of our community.”

Sandra Jefferson — who worked on the Kingsville campus for 31 years, including as police chief, called for more action from the school.

“The university has to do more than just make a statement. He was inciting violence,” said Jefferson, a community activist. “We can’t stop when things like this raise their ugly head.”

University spokeswoman Adriana Garza-Flores said campus officials are considering whether to take additional action.

The Black Student Union has called on the university to ban the man in the video from campus. BSU President Christen Williams said other students have recognized him as a person who often visited campus and played basketball with black students.

“There is no room for this kind of racism on campus,” said Williams, 22 and a senior business management major from New Orleans. “We had just had a George Floyd Black Lives Matter protest here. There was a lot of unity and love.”

The predominantly Latino university is about 6 percent black and 17 percent white, similar to the demographics of the southern Texas city where it is located.

Recent graduate De’Stini Henderson, 22, said that while she applauds the university for showing concern about the video, she doesn’t think the statement denouncing it is enough. She said the video has shaken her confidence in a community where she once felt welcomed.

“I got to thinking. ‘How do the nonblack residents of this town really see me?’” said Henderson, who is black. “It really saddens me. It is big and disturbing and hurtful. Why does he hate black people so much? Why do so many people hate us? ”

The Kingsville community held a Black Lives Matter protest earlier this month, drawing a crowd of about 200 people from the university and community. Organizer Sarahi Vasquez, who also graduated in May, agreed that the school needs to do more to ensure students’ safety in the wake of the racist video.

“Even though that person isn’t a student, I feel the community enforcement should be keeping a list of people that make those remarks,” said Vasquez, who is Latina. “Even though we have like 70 percent of the population here being Hispanic, I feel like there is a disconnect between us in terms of culture. . . . And because of that, we have some Hispanics that don’t understand why we feel the need to take a stand.”

The Texas A&M system includes 11 universities across the state. Last summer, the main Texas A&M University campus in College Station faced calls to expel a student who appeared in a viral video repeatedly using the n-word while giving a mock biology lesson about black people at a chalkboard, according to local news reports. Texas A&M President Michael K. Young released a statement calling the student’s words “abhorrent and against the core values” of the university, but news reports noted he refused to comment on any punishment taken, citing student privacy laws.

A petition to Young has been circulating in recent weeks, calling out the university for releasing “statement after statement” in response to racist incidents on its main campus, without taking more direct action. The petition has garnered more than 9,300 signatures of the 10,000 it is seeking on Change.org.

“It makes it very discouraging as a minority to feel proud to call myself an Aggie when I feel like my school doesn’t take any actions against intolerable behavior,” the petition reads.

On June 11, Young released a statement saying university leaders are aware of the “heart-wrenching stories” students have been posting about racism experienced on campus. He said the university plans to launch “bystander intervention training” to address racism there, adding that “we know that more actions are required.”

At Texas A&M-Kingsville, which joined the university system in 1989, there has been at least one other controversy related to race since Floyd’s death. On June 3, the university released a statement noting that it had “received several reports of racist and offensive social media messages attributed to current/future TAMUK students.”

The university’s statement again noted that the comments were “in stark contrast to our core values.”

In a statement published by local news station KIII in Corpus Christi, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Kristen Compary said, “We want people to feel safe on this campus and to feel like their concerns are heard and that we’re supporting them and that we’re addressing those concerns.”

Mikaira Rheubottom, who graduated from Texas A&M-Kingsville in 2019, said the racist video taken on her alma mater’s campus mirrored her understanding of the community.

“I don’t know why anyone was surprised at that video of that kid using the n-word and referring to us as apes. The history of Kingsville has been racist, along with the campus,” said Rheubottom, who is black. “Despite the demographics of Kingsville being predominantly black and Hispanic, racism clearly lurks.”