Police say the man got out of his truck and was confronted by the BNSF officer, who fired his gun after being threatened with a weapon. Police did not describe the weapon, but witnesses told the Lincoln Journal Star that the man had a stun gun.
Police say officers arrived to find the BNSF officer performing CPR on the man, who later died.
