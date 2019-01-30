SAVANNAH, Ga. — A railroad owner has settled a civil lawsuit by the family of a film worker killed in a 2014 train collision on its tracks in Georgia, ending the company’s appeal of a $3.9 million jury verdict in the case.

Court records show CSX Transportation finalized the confidential settlement with Sarah Jones’ family Jan. 24. Jones was killed Feb. 20, 2014, when a freight train southwest of Savannah slammed into film workers shooting a movie about singer Gregg Allman.

Though CSX had denied filmmakers permission to shoot on its property, a jury in 2017 ordered CSX to pay $3.9 million in damages. The company appealed the verdict.

The woman’s father, Richard Jones, said in a statement Wednesday: “We’re relieved that the lawsuit has concluded.”

CSX spokeswoman Laura Phelps declined to comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.