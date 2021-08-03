“(It) could be up to a week before it’s completely burned out,” said Barrett.
An apparent lighting strike started the fire about 6 p.m. Sunday, Barrett said. No one was hurt and no evacuations were required, but officials said the heavy smoke from wood treated with chemicals could cause breathing problems for people with asthma or other medical conditions.
The company yard typically holds “thousands upon thousands” of railroad ties that are ground up and used for fuel, primarily in industrial boilers, a spokesperson said.