National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers told The Dallas Morning News that about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain was predicted Monday in Eastland County.

“The rain will relieve how dry it is in those grassy areas prone to fires,” she said. “Unfortunately, Monday is the only day we’re seeing any rain for the foreseeable future, and the windy days will continue.”

Another fire prompted evacuations of several small towns in Hood County, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. That blaze, known as the Big L fire, had burned about 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) and was 5% contained.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that 50 homes had been destroyed.