National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers told the Dallas Morning News that about an inch of rain was predicted Monday in Eastland County.

Another fire prompted evacuations of several small towns in Hood County, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas. That blaze, known as the Big L fire, had burned about nine square miles and was 5 percent contained.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Friday that 50 homes had been destroyed.

In southwest Oklahoma on Sunday, a 55-year-old firefighter died after becoming separated from her vehicle while fighting a wildfire, officials said. The cause of death for April Partridge, who was with the community of Edgewater Park’s volunteer fire department, will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office, officials said.

And in Texas, Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley died last week while going door to door telling residents to evacuate, authorities said.

— Associated Press

WEST VIRGINIA

Abortion ban over disability becomes law

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has signed a new law barring parents from seeking abortion care because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

Justice posted about his signature of the “Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act” on Twitter on Monday. He made the announcement about the new law in a tweet to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

The law prohibits people from seeking abortions because their child will have a disability, except in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.”

It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities. Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.

A physician who violates the law could see their license to practice medicine suspended or revoked.

The bill also requires physicians to submit a report — with patients’ names omitted — to the state for each abortion they perform and whether “the presence or presumed presence of any disability in the unborn human being had been detected.”

The reports would include the date of the abortion and the method used, as well as confirming the doctor asked the patient if they chose to have an abortion because the baby might have a disability. These reports must be submitted within 15 days of each abortion.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Prosecutor in Phoenix quits amid criticism

The top county prosecutor in metro Phoenix has announced she is resigning from the elected post amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitation expired.

In a statement released Monday, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said her resignation is effective late Friday afternoon. Adel, the first woman to be elected to the position, said winning the office was an honor.

She was appointed to serve as metro Phoenix’s top county prosecutor in October 2019 and won the office in November 2020.

Adel underwent emergency surgery on election night for a brain bleed. She was back full-time by the following spring. In August, she went to rehab for alcohol abuse, an eating disorder and other issues. In September, she confirmed she was working remotely from an out-of-state treatment facility.

Last month, chiefs of five criminal divisions in her office called into question Adel’s ability to do her job by rarely being in the office, showing signs of being inebriated during phone calls and not providing leadership. Adel responded by saying she wasn’t planning to resign and she vehemently disagreed with their characterization of her.

Last week, Adel faced tough criticism for the dismissal of the 180 misdemeanor cases, such as drunken driving, domestic violence, assaults and criminal damage incidents.

Asked about the dismissals, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) had said leaders should take accountability for their actions and not blame their employees. Adel then apologized to the victims in those cases and said she takes responsibility for what happens in her office.