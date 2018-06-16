COLORADO

Rains may help douse wildfires in region

Heavy thunderstorms and widespread rains expected on Saturday in the Southwest could help douse the numerous unrelenting wildfires that crews are battling in the parched region.

But they could also bring the potential for dangerous flash flooding as one to three inches of rain is forecast to fall in parts of the five-state region where more than 20 wildfires have left behind areas of barren earth, the National Weather Service said.

“Water can rise quickly downstream of heavy rain, even when thunderstorms and heavy rain are miles away,” the service said in an advisory. “Rock and mud slides, and high water flowing across roads, are also possible which could impact travel.”

One of the areas of particular concern is in southwestern Colorado where the largest and most threatening blaze is the 416 Fire, which has scorched nearly 33,000 acres near the town of Durango. The fire was 20 percent contained as of Friday night, fire officials said.

The 416 Fire and a separate, smaller blaze burning nearby, the Burro Fire, prompted state parks officials to close several wildlife areas to the public. The U.S. Forest Service has closed all 1.8 million acres of the San Juan National Forest to visitors.

No one has been injured and no structures have been lost in the Colorado fires.

In southern Wyoming near the Colorado border, the Badger Creek Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests is nearly 15,000 acres, according to the InciWeb online U.S. fire information service. The Wyoming fire containment was listed as zero percent by fire officials. About 400 homes in Albany County have been ordered to evacuate, and one home and two outbuildings have been destroyed by the flames, a fire incident spokesman said.

The fire also has prompted the closure of about 50,000 acres of the 2.9 million-acre national forest, and 16,000 acres of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and the Pawnee National Grassland in neighboring Colorado, the spokesman said.

— Reuters

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

American to settle collusion lawsuit

American Airlines has agreed to pay $45 million to settle a lawsuit that says it and other major U.S. airlines colluded to drive up the price of airfares.

In settling the case, American denied any wrongdoing. The company, in a statement, said fighting the case in court would be costly.

Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines also reached a settlement in the case, agreeing to pay $15 million. Southwest also denied any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit alleges that major U.S. airlines colluded to limit capacity to increase ticket prices.

— Associated Press

Fla. power plant's cooling towers razed: Two cooling towers — both well over the length of a football field — came tumbling down in seconds on Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant. The identical, 462-foot towers were imploded at St. Johns River Power Park in Jacksonville. After counting backward to one, a large blast sent the towers to the ground amid wild cheers. St. Johns, a 1,264-megawatt, coal-fired electric plant, was closed in January.

Human finger found inside turtle in La.: A Louisiana sheriff's office is investigating the discovery of a human finger inside the body of an alligator snapping turtle. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said that a man called deputies on Monday after finding the finger inside a large turtle he was cleaning and processing for consumption.

"Jeopardy!" winner faces prison time in Michigan: A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small college in southern Michigan faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students. Stephanie Jass, who taught at Adrian College, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lenawee Circuit Court to a charge of unauthorized computer access. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

— From news services