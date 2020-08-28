Fiat Chrysler said a customer reported that a mat interfered with the gas pedal while a truck was being driven, causing unwanted acceleration. The customer stopped the truck by stepping on the brake. All FCA vehicles since 2011 have brake-throttle override, which cuts the throttle and allows the brakes to overcome acceleration if both pedals are pushed at the same time.
Fiat Chrysler said it has no reports of crashes or injuries. The company says about 1% of the recalled vehicles will have the problem.
Owners will be notified by mail in mid-September, and dealers will modify the mats until shipments of reconfigured replacement mats arrive.
