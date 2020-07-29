“There’s so much fake news out there about me — lies and propaganda!” the 39-year-old Rainbow said in a statement.
According to his publisher, Rainbow will take readers “through his life: from his childhood as the over- imaginative, often misunderstood son of a Donald Trump clone and the only boy in second grade carrying a purse, to his first job on Broadway ... at Hooters (don’t ask), to the creation of his trademark comedy style which skewers the politicos of the day.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.