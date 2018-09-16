Texas Rangers (64-84, fifth in AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-90, fifth in NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rangers: Mike Minor (12-7, 4.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Padres: Jacob Nix (2-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas will secure a series sweep over San Diego with a victory. The Padres are 3-3 in Nix’s starts. The San Diego pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Miguel Diaz’s 16.7. The Rangers are 25-41 against NL West teams. Texas’ lineup has 147 home runs this year, led by Joey Gallo’s mark of 37. The Rangers won 6-3 in Saturday’s meeting, Ariel Jurado earned his third win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo has 21 home runs this season, 34th in the American League. Adrian Beltre has four home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .784 over his past 10 games for Texas. Hunter Renfroe has 22 home runs this season, 24th in the National League. Eric Hosmer has four home runs and nine RBIs over his past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 12 runs. Padres: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs.

