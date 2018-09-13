BEAR, Del. — The disappearance of a teen accuser has resulted in the dismissal of rape charges against a former Delaware restaurateur.

Delaware Attorney General’s Office spokesman Carl Kanefsky tells The News Journal the underage teen ran away from home days before Marco Rizzo’s trial was to start. Kanefsky says investigators and her parents haven’t been able to reach her.

In October 2016, the then-15-year-old told authorities Rizzo sexually assaulted her while she was working part-time in her restaurant and while giving her rides. Rizzo was arrested on multiple charges the following May after investigators obtained warrants for his cellphone and restaurant’s surveillance video.

Rizzo’s attorney, Joseph A. Hurley, says inconsistencies in text messages and medical records would have made prosecution difficult. Rizzo says he’s returning to Italy on Thursday.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.