Details of the charges against Maxwell were not immediately released. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Friday.
A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has represented Maxwell.
Maxwell, 30, rose to prominence after his debut single “Trap Queen” reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.
He has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel-casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway.
Maxwell experienced personal tragedy in October 2020 when his younger brother, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, was shot and killed in their hometown of Paterson, New Jersey.
Then in June 2021, Maxwell’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, died.