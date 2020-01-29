His attorney, Adam Graves, didn’t immediately respond to messages Wednesday.

Fetty Wap was arrested Sept. 1 after he was accused of hitting a security officer who arrived to break up a scuffle at a valet area of The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip. He had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards a day earlier.

In March 2018, the rapper was fined in Brooklyn, New York, and ordered to attend safe driving programs after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. Police said he had been caught drag racing on a New York City-area highway.