ENFIELD, Conn. — Rapper Kamaiyah has pleaded guilty to creating a public disturbance at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport in May when police say she went on a profanity-laced tirade against security officers.

The artist from Oakland, California, will be required to pay a fine of $50.

The Hartford Courant reports that her attorney said in court Monday in Enfield that she also wrote letter of apology to a state police trooper as part of a plea deal.

Kamaiyah Johnson hit the scene with her 2016 debut mixtape “A Good Night in the Ghetto” and appeared in a Sprite commercial with basketball star LeBron James.

She was arrested after police say she refused to remove a head covering after setting off an alarm. She was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace and interfering with police.

