Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Niagara County Court, according to WKBW in Buffalo. He faces two to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 24.
In November, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for illegally buying a gun in his home state of Florida. The New York sentence will be served concurrently with the federal one, according to State Supreme Court Justice Richard Kloch.
