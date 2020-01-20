The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an Atlanta Police officer responded to Lenox Square Mall at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The officer found Christian Edlin and another person not identified by name in a parking deck with “firearms pointed” at Antonio Williams, according to a statement from the bureau.

Police said the suspect refused to drop his gun.

The officer fired his gun and struck Edlin, the statement says, who was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Rapper 2KBABY from Louisville, Kentucky, says that he was with Edlin at the time, and Edlin was trying to stop a man who had robbed them.

“He was a victim of someone that asked to take a picture with him and then snatched his chain and they chased him,” the rapper’s manager said in a statement to WXIA-TV. “And when they got to him, asking for it back a cop came outside and just shot hitting his friend,” the statement says.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Edlin, a 21-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s statement. Williams, a 23-year-old from Flint Michigan, was charged with robbery by snatching and giving a false name.

Social media footage showed terrified shoppers scrambling for cover inside the mall.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are continuing to investigate.