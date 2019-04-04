ORLANDO, Fla. — Rapper Pitbull will perform a free concert to raise money for an Orlando police officer who was injured in the line of duty.

The concert is planned for June 1 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Proceeds will benefit Officer Kevin Valencia.

Valencia was shot in the face during a domestic violence call that ended with Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. killing his four young children before turning the gun on himself.

Valencia has undergone several surgeries and has remained in a coma since the shooting. He was sent to Atlanta for treatment before returning home to Orlando.

In a tweet , the Orlando Police Department asked for the community’s support for Valencia and his family.

