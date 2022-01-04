Williams was inside a car in Memphis, Tennessee, in July 2020 when an occupant of the car discharged a firearm at a gas station, officials said. Three months later, Williams was part of an armed group that shot and wounded two people and stole marijuana, codeine and high-end sneakers at a hotel in the Miami-area town of Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, authorities said. Finally, Williams shot and wounded a security guard following a performance at a Miami strip club in May 2021, prosecutors said.