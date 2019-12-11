“I’m lucky and blessed to be alive,” Santana told NBC 6 in Miami.

Santana and another man were shot in the arm, while a third was hit in the hand.

Santana and his friends had just left The Office Gentlemen’s Club. Santana, who is openly gay, said he might have been targeted because of the “type of artist” that he is.

Santana is from the Tallahassee area and said he was in South Florida scouting music video locations. He has about 500,000 followers on Instagram. and the video for his song “Walk Em Like a Dog” has more than 3 million views on YouTube.

No arrests were immediately reported.

