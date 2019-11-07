Planned Parenthood posted a series of clapback tweets Wednesday, starting with: “Idk who needs to hear this but virginity is a made-up social construct, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your hymen.”

The episode debuted this week but was later removed from many popular podcast platforms like Apple, though the episode was still listenable after a Google search. The “Ladies Like Us” hosts apologized on Instagram for the episode.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD