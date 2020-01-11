An arrest affidavit says Maurice Young, the rapper’s real name, told the officer he had about five drinks hours earlier at a Miami Gardens nightclub. The report said Young had slurred speech, bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes, and that the officer smelled alcohol on his breath.
Police said Young failed a field sobriety test and was taken to a station, where police found cocaine in his belongings.
Young was already wanted on a warrant for driving under the influence.
The Miami-native, famous for hits such as “I am a Thug,” has been arrested before on drug and weapon charges.
It is unclear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
