The DA’s office says it met with Ujiri and his attorneys on Monday and decided the matter was better handled “outside of the courtroom.”

Ujiri attorney Robert Belas says his client is gratified.

The Raptors had won the title and Ujiri wanted to join his celebrating team on the court, but he didn’t have proper credentials and an Alameda County deputy blocked his way.

Ujiri shoved the deputy, and a lawyer for the officer said his client suffered a concussion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD