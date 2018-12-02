ILLINOIS

Rare winter tornadoes leave at 20 injured

Residents in central Illinois on Sunday assessed damage after rare December tornadoes that ripped roofs off homes, downed power lines and injured at least 20 people the day before.

The severe weather in Illinois was part of a line of thunderstorms that raked areas of the central United States late Friday and into Saturday, killing one person in Missouri. Tornadoes were also reported in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service sent crews Sunday to survey the hardest-hit areas in Illinois, which included Taylorville, 25 miles southeast of Springfield.

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes in Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois and was working to verify reports of tornadoes in Arkansas.

Peak months for tornadoes in much of the Midwest are April and June, according to the National Weather Service.

NEW JERSEY

Funeral held for family that was slain, burned

Hundreds of mourners gathered Sunday for the funeral of a New Jersey family whose bodies were found at their burning mansion two days before Thanksgiving.

The service for Keith and Jennifer Caneiro and their two young children, Jesse and Sophia, took place at the Holmdel Funeral home in Holmdel, less than a mile from their house in Colts Neck. Keith Caneiro’s older brother, Paul, is charged with the killings and has pleaded not guilty.

The couple’s relatives issued a statement Sunday saying they were “grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received” from friends and the community.

The family was found dead Nov. 20 at their $1.5 million mansion.

Authorities have said Paul Caneiro shot his brother, shot and stabbed his sister-in-law, and stabbed the children before dawn, then set the mansion on fire and returned to his Ocean Township home. He is accused of setting fire to that residence as his wife and two adult daughters slept upstairs. All three safely escaped from the home.

Tally of unaccounted declines The latest tally of people unaccounted for after the Camp Fire has dropped to 25, authorities say. Friends and family initially reported more than 3,100 people unaccounted for, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. But the number has declined during weeks of nonstop searching since the fire exploded across Paradise and nearby towns, incinerating homes, hospitals, businesses, churches and schools. Authorities eased some evacuation orders Sunday. The fire started Nov. 8, causing 88 deaths — with officials tentatively identifying 42 victims and positively identifying 41.

Police: Child accidentally shot woman Police say a woman in Louisiana has been accidentally shot in the back by her 2-year-old child. The Shreveport Times reports that the woman was seriously wounded in the shooting early Saturday morning. Police told the newspaper that the woman and her child were in a bedroom when the child appears to have accidentally discharged an unsecured handgun. The woman was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate update on her condition Sunday. Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Engagement ring found A once-anonymous English couple that lost an engagement ring down a Times Square utility grate is thanking the New York Police Department for finding it. John Drennan and Daniella Anthony tweeted Sunday how happy they were that officers found the ring, which they thought had been lost forever. The NYPD had been looking for them since Saturday, after getting the ring out of the grate. He proposed to her in Central Park and she says it slipped off her finger and fell into the grate late Friday night.

Ceremony held at Tree of Life A public Menorah lighting was held outside a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed during a mass shooting in October. The ceremony at Tree of Life synagogue began at 6 p.m. Sunday. Coming five weeks after the Oct. 27 massacre, synagogue officials said it would provide the community with an opportunity to honor the dead and mark Hanukkah's theme of survival. Authorities say suspected shooter Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the shooting, which was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States.

