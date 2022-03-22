“If I could say anything to them at all, it would be I don’t hate you,” he said. “But I don’t know if I can forgive you.”

Shirley said the Bible verses tattooed on his arms “come to life” for him in times like this. “Without faith, we have nothing to stand on,” he said.

Detectives discovered Alex Shirley’s body in a car at a gas station Feb. 17. A 20-year-old woman was also wounded and is now paralyzed from the waist down. A total of five people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Ronnie Shirley has also turned to his social media following in the aftermath of his son’s death, saying that his posts have brought in tips about the crime. He hopes the story stops another young life from being taken and maybe even inspires faith.