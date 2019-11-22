Lt. Andrew Rubin said the camera was located in one of the stalls and two women identified in video from Nov. 11 were notified they had been filmed without their consent.

The Delaware News-Journal reports the 59-year-old was listed as a bishop at Cornerstone Ministries International in Bear, Delaware.

The paper says attempts to reach Cornerstone Ministries by phone and in person were unsuccessful.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD