Mike Williams, who served three terms on the Fargo city commission, said he has received permission from a downtown Fargo business owner to put the mural in an alley where other artwork is on display. Williams said he told Balkowitsch to print the panels.

The project would be financed by donations, Williams said.

At 16, Thunberg was Time magazine’s youngest Person of the Year. Balkowitsch donated his photograph of Thunberg looking into the distance on the southern North Dakota reservation to the Library of Congress in Washington.

Fargo is located on the North Dakota-Minnesota border, 190 miles (305.78 kilometers) east of Bismarck.