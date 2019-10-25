The 105-year-old wood and stone dormitory located in a remote area of the park burned when embers from a wildfire rained down on it on Aug. 31, 2017. All that remained was the building’s stone shell.
Kevin Warrington of Belton Chalets, which that operates the chalet, said Sperry Chalet will begin taking reservations starting Jan. 13, 2020, for the summer season.
