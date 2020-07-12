Officers responded to a single-car wreck on Interstate 285 in Atlanta at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and found the driver, later identified as Johnson, dead inside his vehicle, the statement said. Investigators believe Johnson was shot while driving and was the intended target.
Police identified Johnson as 30 years old, while the social media post from Quality Control Music says he was born in 1993, which would make him around 27. Representatives for the record label did not immediately reply to a request for comment Sunday.
