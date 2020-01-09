The Delaware River and Bay Authority said that more than 18.2 million vehicles drove across the span last year. The record had been 17.8 million in 2016.
The bridge crosses the Delaware River outside of Wilmington. Passenger vehicles pay $5 for traveling into Delaware from New Jersey.
Officials said the record traffic could be associated with the improving economy, stable gasoline prices and other factors.
