“In addition to allegedly yelling the N-word, the defendant in this case is also accused of throwing a bottle in an attempt to strike the victim,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a written statement.
“Crimes like this, which are fueled by hate, are in a special category for a reason,” the statement read. “No one should have to endure being called a vile slur or being attacked simply because of the color of their skin, their religion, or who they love.”
A message seeking comment was left with a Legal Aid attorney representing Delaguna.
Katz did not name the victim, but Johnson, 37, has identified herself as the person being accosted in a video that was recorded by a bystander and released by the Police Department last week.
“It’s a hate crime,” Johnson told the New York Post. “It’s not acceptable.”
Katz said that in addition to using the racial slur, Delaguna, of Woodside, Queens, followed the runner for a block and told her to “go back to Africa.”
