CHICAGO — Police say that of the people who received gun license revocations last year in Illinois, more than 75 percent ignored the notices.

Illinois State Police issued a report late Thursday in response to questions about the gunman who fatally shot five co-workers at a suburban Chicago warehouse last week.

The man used a gun in the Aurora attack that he never should have been allowed to have because his firearm-owners card was revoked in 2014.

Revoked card holders are supposed to return a firearm disposition record. The notices document individuals receiving transferred firearms from revoked cardholders.

State police say their records show that about 10,800 firearm-owner cards were revoked in 2018, but that only about 2,600 of those individuals returned notices.

