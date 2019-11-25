A spokesman for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Beard’s duties didn’t require a handgun.
Beard’s lawyer, Scott Grubman, said his client was assigned a weapon by Atlanta police “in connection with his official duties as CFO.”
Police spokesman Carlos Campos says the department’s procedures were amended when it was learned police issued weapons to someone who wasn’t a police officer.
Documents surrounding the gun purchase have been given to prosecutors in response to federal subpoenas.
