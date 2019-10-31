The district publicly called them “immigration officials,” but backed away after a rebuke from ICE.
Instead, the district described “two men in official-looking uniforms” ‘’stating that they were government agents” with “official-looking IDs” who “had a list of student names and demanded those students’ records.”
A district spokeswoman said she’s trying to get more information in response to AP questions.
