BEREA, Ohio — Court records say 11 Cleveland-area high school football players were victims of hazing at a camp in June, including four who were sexually assaulted by teammates.

Authorities say the assaults and hazing occurred at a Berea-Midpark High School football camp held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

An 18-year-old student has been indicted as an adult on charges that include rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, hazing, unlawful restraint, evidence tampering and obstructing justice.

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Juvenile Court with rape, sexual battery and hazing. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with hazing and unlawful restraint.

Charging documents indicate four Berea-Midpark players were sexually assaulted, including one player who was raped.

The Berea schools say coaches weren’t aware of the assaults or hazing.

