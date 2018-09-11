SMYRNA, Del. — Court records say a Delaware man is charged with the rape of a 17-year-old girl he met at church.

News outlets report 62-year-old Robert Halama was arrested on fourth-degree rape charges Thursday. Court records say police caught him and the teen having “sexual activity” in a parked car near Smyrna.

The teen told authorities Halama was asked to leave the church when he was found kissing her in April. She said they had engaged in sexual activity several times since June or July, with the latest encounter arranged through Skype. Halama acknowledged the sexual relationship to authorities.

Halama worked at Positive Outcomes Charter School in Camden for several years until his contract wasn’t renewed in 2012. School director Ed Emmett says there were no signs of inappropriate relationships with students.

