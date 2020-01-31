The baby died six days later, and the 22-year-old Williams of Wichita was charged last week with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

Williams told authorities he “should not have done this” and that he intended for everything to “just be quiet,” the affidavit said. Besides the twins, Williams also was caring for two other young children at the time. He said the other children also had been crying and he was “frustrated.”