Police say he also killed 3-year-old Enzi Valdivia; 5-year-old Zuriel Valdivia and 11-year-old Zeth Valdivia.
Nine-year-old Ezekiel Valdivia remains on life-support.
The couple were in the midst of a divorce.
KFMB-TV says Rosario filed court documents saying Valdivia had repeatedly threatened and harassed her and showed up at the Paradise Hills home unannounced.
Documents say he sent the threatening handgun photo on Nov. 6 — 10 days before the murder-suicide.
