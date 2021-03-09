Riser was charged last week with two counts of capital murder in the killings of Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas. The 36-year-old is being held on a $5 million bond and his attorney, Toby Shook, says he’s innocent.
During the September 2017 court hearing, the detective also said that Saenz lived with Riser’s father and that before her death she had been a witness in another murder case. The testimony, which was first reported by the Dallas Morning News, came during a detention hearing in a federal drug case against Riser’s father, Byron Riser. Shook previously said Saenz lived with Byron Riser at one point.
The elder Riser pleaded guilty in 2018 to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in prison. He’s currently at a residential re-entry center in Texas on community supervision, Shook said.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.