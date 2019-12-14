A man and a woman killed a police officer near a cemetery and three people in a kosher supermarket, then died in an hours-long gun battle with police on Tuesday, authorities say. It was not clear how the van might be linked to the attack, and authorities did not release further details.

AD

The attackers, David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, are believed to have acted alone.

AD

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Pastor gets 38 years for child sexual abuse

A Tennessee pastor has been sentenced to 38 years in prison after being found guilty on 24 counts involving child sexual abuse. News outlets reported that Ronnie Gorton, 41, was sentenced Friday in Tipton County. He was convicted in August on charges that included sexual battery and statutory rape.

Judge Joe Walker said at the sentencing that Gorton used his position of authority as he “groomed minors for his sexual perversion.”

The 18-year-old victim told jurors that the abuse started the day he moved in with Gorton and his wife in 2017.

AD

Gorton took the stand in August and, during two hours of testimony, denied molesting the victim, though he admitted providing alcohol to the youth and other teens.

— Associated Press

Last victim in Pensacola attack leaves hospital: The Pensacola News Journal reported Saturday that the last person wounded in the deadly attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, who was not identified, has been released from a hospital. Federal authorities say Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Ahmed Mohammed al-Shamrani killed three U.S. sailors and wounded eight other people at the naval station on Dec. 6.

AD

Church services, vigils mark Sandy Hook anniversary: Vigils and church services were held Saturday in Connecticut to mark the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and remember victims of other gun violence since the tragedy in Newtown. Twenty first-graders and six educators were fatally shot at the school on Dec. 14, 2012. According to the organization Connecticut Against Gun Violence, more than 700,000 Americans have been killed or wounded in gun violence since the Sandy Hook shooting. Gov. Ned Lamont (D) ordered all state and U.S. flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday in remembrance of the victims. "The tragedy that occurred that day is one of the worst in our history," Lamont said in a statement. "But in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of humanity, hope, and kindness cascading into our state from over the entire world."

AD

Man gets 15 years for bow-and-arrow attack on deputies: A judge sentenced a Minnesota man to 15 years and nine months in prison for attacking sheriff's deputies with a bow and arrows, injuring one. Ramey J. Olson, 32, was arrested after a two-hour standoff with deputies in Sauk Centre on Sept. 13, 2018. Prosecutors said one of the arrows struck a Stearns County deputy in the arm. Deputies fired their weapons, striking Olson in the shoulder and buttocks, before arresting him.

— From news services

AD