ST. GEORGES, Del. — The search for the body of a 6-year-old boy is continuing after a car carrying him and four other young people plunged into a Delaware canal.

Delaware State Police said Monday that they still don’t know why the vehicle went into the canal on Sunday morning.

Authorities say the 18-year-old driver helped a 16-year-old girl to safety before dying in a bid to rescue three male family members trapped in the car.

The bodies of the driver and two boys, ages 12 and 16, were recovered Sunday.

State environmental police continued searching for the 6-year-old’s body on Monday using sidescan sonar. Cadaver dogs from Pennsylvania State Police were assisting in the recovery effort.

