It has taken years for the state’s lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana in New York. Democrats have made passing it a priority this year, and Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration has estimated legalization could bring the state about $350 million annually.

The legislation would allow recreational marijuana sales to adults over 21 and set up a licensing process for the delivery of cannabis products to customers.

Individual New Yorkers could grow up to three mature and three immature plants, and local governments could opt out of retail sales.

The legislation would take effect immediately if passed, though sales wouldn’t start until New York sets up rules and a proposed cannabis board.

— Associated Press

Kansas

County mulls change to offensive name

Advocates who are pushing to change the name of a stream called Negro Creek near Kansas City say they hope their efforts will also lead to the renaming of other geographical features in Kansas that use the racially loaded term.

Kansas has at least six geographical features with the word “Negro” in the name, including an oil field. The renaming effort so far has focused on a tributary of the Blue River that runs through parts of Overland Park in Johnson County.

A committee of Johnson County officials, activists and historians is studying the creek’s history and has begun the lengthy process of having it renamed, the Kansas City Star reported.

Last summer, activists brought new attention to the creek while promoting a Change.org petition to remove its name, and the committee was formed with the help of the Johnson County NAACP and others.

— Associated Press

Alaska

5 killed, 1 injured in helicopter crash

A helicopter crashed in Alaska, killing five people and leaving one in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

The Eurocopter AS50 crashed under unknown circumstances near Butte at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement Sunday that they received a report of an overdue helicopter and the location of possible crash debris Saturday night.

A team from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was dispatched to the crash site in the area of Knik Glacier just after 10 p.m., troopers wrote. The team arrived to find five occupants dead and a sole survivor, who was taken to a hospital.

No identities were immediately released, but authorities are notifying next of kin.

The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Army National Guard and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group were to attempt recovery efforts at the site Sunday. A temporary flight restriction is in place near Knik Glacier until 11 a.m. Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigator was headed to the crash scene.