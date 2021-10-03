In New Orleans, a procession will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday and the Mass at 9:30 a.m.
The Mass will be broadcast live on WLAE-TV and streamed on TheDailyMass.com.
New Orleans Archbishop Gregory M. Ayman will officiate, with the homily given by Bishop Robert Barron, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
About a dozen members of the Loyola chorale will sing hymns. Dreux Montegut, extraordinary professor of music at Loyola University New Orleans, will be the organist, and Loyola graduate music student Christine Johnson will be the cantor.
Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in the cathedral.