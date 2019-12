WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Organizers hope to go ahead with the annual reenactment of George Washington’s daring Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River in 1776.

The event was scrapped because of bad weather the last two years.

The crossing is the highlight of a historical reenactment that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey. Other activities include Washington’s address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staff in period clothing providing public interpretation.